Buck Country Music News

What could Carly Pearce be up to with this tease?

todayJanuary 23, 2025

Get excited, Cary Pearce fans: Carly’s working on new music.

The singer recently shared two photos of her in the recording studio on social platform X and wrote, “I know something you don’t know.” 

One shows her in a vocal booth with headphones on, while the other captures Carly seemingly listening to new music as she sits by a mixing console.

When a follower asked, “Are we finding out in our soon or your soon?”, Carly responded, “Hmmmm depends what we’re talking about. I’ve got soon soon and like my soon news soon.”

The “What She Didn’t Do” singer previously teased an as-yet-untitled and unreleased ballad in early January.

Carly’s latest album, hummingbird, arrived in June 2024 and features her current single, “Truck on Fire,” which is now in the top 30 of the country charts.

Carly’s about to head to the U.K. and Europe for the international dates of her hummingbird world tour, before returning for the U.S. leg in March. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit carlypearce.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

