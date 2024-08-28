AD
Buck Country Music News

What could Chris Stapleton be teasing?

todayAugust 28, 2024

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Chris Stapleton has something up his sleeves, and his lips are sealed.

The reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year hopped on social media to tease something related to his current single, “Think I’m in Love With You.”

“‘Think I’m In Love With You [.]’ Tomorrow at Noon CT,” Chris captioned his Instagram post, which featured a photo of a disco ball. 

While no other clues were given, some followers on social platform X replied with guesses and questioned whether it was something Dua Lipa-related.

Dua joined Chris onstage at the 2024 ACM Awards for their debut joint performance of “Think I’m in Love With You,” and the audio from their collab was later released on digital platforms.

All will be revealed Thursday at 11 a.m. ET on Chris’ socials.

“Think I’m in Love With You” is off Chris’ latest album, Higher, and is currently #25 on the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

