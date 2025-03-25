What does Meghan Trainor want? More kids — and Chappell Roan’s producer

Munachi Osegbu for Billboard

Meghan Trainor will receive the Hitmaker award at this year’s Billboard Women in Music event on March 29, but when it comes to finding her next hit, she’s not exactly sure where to turn.

Asked by Billboard what she thinks a hit “sounds like now,” based on the success of artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, Meghan says, “I need you to answer this for me … because I’m literally about to start my next album. There’s so many open lanes. Chappell and Sabrina are bringing instruments in and beautiful melodies and taking risks.”

Meghan also praises Doechii for “changing the world through art,” and adds, “Going into my next album, I’m nervous but also excited because there’s no more rules.”

Meghan does have some ideas about who she wants to work with this time — the guys who are helping people like Chappell and Lady Gaga make their hits.

“My goal on this album is to find as many writers I love that I can collaborate with,” she tells Billboard. “I love Daniel Nigro. I want to work with him so bad. If you’re reading this, that’s my dream,” she adds. Nigro is the musical collaborator of both Chappell and Olivia Rodrigo.

“And Andrew Watt. Andrew, pick me, choose me, love me. We would do something magical,” she adds. Andrew Watt worked on Gaga’s new album Mayhem, but he’s also worked with The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Post Malone, Justin Bieber and dozens more.

In addition to hits, Meghan, mother of two sons, says she wants two more kids. “There’s so many dudes here — I want a baby girl,” she tells Billboard. Oh, and one more thing.

“I want to be in a rom-com and then write the song for it,” she says. “Who do I have to talk to?”