What Kenny Chesney’s learned while prepping for Sphere residency

With the immersive visual and auditory experience Sphere offers concertgoers, it’s no surprise that Kenny Chesney‘s thinking hard about the songs to include in his set list.

After all, he wants his fans, collectively called No Shoes Nation, to feel like they’ve got an enhanced concert experience, different from shows they’ve been to in the past.

“I have always cut songs that felt real and true to my life. But in really listening, really thinking about what these songs say, I realized: there’s an awful lot of freedom to the songs, whether the narrator or the person being sung about, and an awful lot of facing life on its terms, but realizing you have the power to find the best possible outcome in any situation,” Kenny shares in a release.

He explains the thought process behind creating and filming visuals for the shows, which will be displayed on the world’s highest-resolution LED screen at Vegas’ Sphere and played over 167,000 individual speakers.

“When we were starting to think about what we should shoot, how to present the songs in this completely consuming environment showed me how much No Shoes Nation has been coming for the joy, but also for the sense that life can be lived fully no matter where you are or what you’re doing,” Chesney says.

“Twenty years into playing stadiums, I’m amazed at the things I’m still learning about the songs I’ve been blessed to sing,” Kenny adds.

Kenny’s 12-date Live at Sphere residency kicks off May 22 and wraps June 14.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 31 starting at 10 a.m. PT at kennychesney.com. For presale information, visit Ticketmaster’s website.