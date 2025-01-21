AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

What Kenny Chesney’s learned while prepping for Sphere residency

todayJanuary 21, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Johnny Vy/CBS

With the immersive visual and auditory experience Sphere offers concertgoers, it’s no surprise that Kenny Chesney‘s thinking hard about the songs to include in his set list.

After all, he wants his fans, collectively called No Shoes Nation, to feel like they’ve got an enhanced concert experience, different from shows they’ve been to in the past.

“I have always cut songs that felt real and true to my life. But in really listening, really thinking about what these songs say, I realized: there’s an awful lot of freedom to the songs, whether the narrator or the person being sung about, and an awful lot of facing life on its terms, but realizing you have the power to find the best possible outcome in any situation,” Kenny shares in a release.

He explains the thought process behind creating and filming visuals for the shows, which will be displayed on the world’s highest-resolution LED screen at Vegas’ Sphere and played over 167,000 individual speakers.

“When we were starting to think about what we should shoot, how to present the songs in this completely consuming environment showed me how much No Shoes Nation has been coming for the joy, but also for the sense that life can be lived fully no matter where you are or what you’re doing,” Chesney says.

“Twenty years into playing stadiums, I’m amazed at the things I’m still learning about the songs I’ve been blessed to sing,” Kenny adds.

Kenny’s 12-date Live at Sphere residency kicks off May 22 and wraps June 14.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 31 starting at 10 a.m. PT at kennychesney.com. For presale information, visit Ticketmaster’s website.

Meanwhile, Kenny’s latest single, “Just to Say We Did,” is approaching the top 20 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%