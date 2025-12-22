AD
What more can she do? Mariah Carey scores unprecedented 100th career week at #1

todayDecember 22, 2025

Mariah Carey ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ 30th anniversary (Sony Music Entertainment)

The success of Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has allowed her to achieve something no artist has ever come close to.

As the song remains at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the publication reports that Mariah has now spent a collective 100 weeks on top of the chart.  She accumulated those 100 weeks thanks to her 19 #1 hits, including the holiday track. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has spent a cumulative 21 weeks at #1 over the years, making it the longest-running chart topper in the history of the chart.

How far ahead of other acts does this put Mariah? A lot. Rihanna, who is second, has only spent 60 weeks at #1. The Beatles, in third place, have 59 overall.

And Mariah just set another record as well. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” logs its 78th week on the Hot 100 in total. It’s now the longest-charted title on the Hot 100 by a female artist, passing the previous record holder: “Levitating” by Dua Lipa.

It’s been reported that every year, Mariah earns an estimated $2.5 million from her holiday hit alone, at minimum.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

