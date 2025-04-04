AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

What Russell Dickerson dreams his sons will do with their lives

todayApril 4, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Even though Russell Dickerson‘s sons, Remington and Radford, are only 4 and 1, respectively, he already has high hopes for what his boys can do.

“I hope they start a company together that freaking changes the world,” he tells ABC Audio. “And they’re billionaires. And they give it all away.”

If they went into the music business, it seems their dad wouldn’t be upset at all. In fact, he can envision a relationship similar to the one Jordan Davis has with his singer/songwriter sibling, Jacob.

“If I had two sons that were writing and artists, that would be so cool,” Russell muses, imagining what he hopes his boys’ relationship will be. “You know, like, they love each other and they hang, and they’re involved in each other’s lives. That’s all I want. I’d love that.”  

Russell just released his new radio single, “Happen to Me.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%