What to know about Renee Good, 37-year-old woman killed in Minneapolis ICE shooting

AD

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother and Minneapolis resident, has been identified by officials as the woman fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Videos of the incident where Good is seen in her maroon Honda SUV as ICE agents confronted her have gone viral and sparked outcry from people around the country who say that Good was unnecessarily killed.

According to Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, Good was allegedly “attempting to run over our law enforcement officers” with her car when an ICE officer fatally shot her.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have disputed the federal government’s claims surrounding what led up to the shooting, saying video of the incident shows the agent’s actions were not self-defense.

Information about Good, along with messages of sympathy, has been pouring out since the shooting.

Good was a 2020 graduate from Old Dominion University in Virginia, according to the school’s president, Brian Hemphill, who said it is “with great sadness that Old Dominion University mourns the loss of one of our own.”

She graduated from the College of Arts and Letters with a degree in English, according to Hemphill.

“May Renee’s life be a reminder of what unites us: freedom, love, and peace,” he said in a statement. “My hope is for compassion, healing, and reflection at a time that is becoming one of the darkest and most uncertain periods in our nation’s history.”

Gov. Tim Walz said that Good is survived by a 6-year-old child and a wife, saying he offers his “deepest sympathies” to her family “on an unimaginable tragedy.”

Good was also the mother of two other children, but a relative told the Minneapolis Star Tribune they believed the kids “lived with her extended family.”

DHS, along with President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, has called the agent’s actions “self-defense” and said he followed ICE training.

Noem said during a press conference on Wednesday that Good was using her car as a “deadly weapon” and said it was an “act of domestic terrorism.”

Minneapolis police said preliminary information indicates that she was in her car and blocking the road.

“At some point, a federal law enforcement officer approached her on foot, and the vehicle began to drive off,” police said. “At least two shots were fired … the vehicle then crashed on the side of the roadway.”

“There is nothing to indicate that this woman was the target of any law enforcement investigation or activity,” police added.

Good had gunshot wounds to the head and was transported to an area hospital, where she died, according to city officials.

Following the shooting, a large crowd gathered in the area, which is less than a mile from where George Floyd was killed in May 2020.

Gov. Walz said he has issued a “warning order” to prepare the Minnesota National Guard, saying there are soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed “if necessary,” while urging “peaceful resistance.”