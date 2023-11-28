AD
Mike FM Music News

What Travis Kelce’s friends are reportedly saying about his romance with Taylor Swift

todayNovember 28, 2023

Gotham/GC Images

Everyone seems to approve of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance, and that includes friends of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

An insider close to the football star tells People, “Travis’ friends think this is the real deal for him. They’re still a little shocked by all of it — that he’s dating the Taylor Swift — but they’ve seen how down-to-earth she is with his friends and family.”

As for why their relationship is strong, the source tells People, “They’re both really hard workers, and he acknowledges her art is hers, and he has what’s his. He understands the territory their relationship comes with and like he said, isn’t letting any of the hoopla impact how they’re growing together.”

“Their relationship is about the two of them,” the insider adds. “And he sees Taylor for who she is and vice versa.”

The two are apparently reuniting this week: US Weekly reported that Taylor flew into Kansas City on November 27, following the end of her 2023 Eras Tour shows in Brazil.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

