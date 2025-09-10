AD
Buck Country Music News

What would Jordan Davis wear? He’s ready to show you

todaySeptember 10, 2025

Jordan Davis (Disney/Randy Holmes)

Jordan Davis is launching his own limited-edition collection of work boots and apparel with Wolverine.

“It was important to me to include clothes and boots in the line that were versatile,” he says. “I wanted to have pieces that looked and felt good no matter where I was. The Bronc wedges are one of my favorite pieces in the collection – I can wear them on stage, working at the farm or dropping off my kids at school.”

Jordan’s collection includes four pairs of boots, T-shirts, hoodies, a shirt jacket, hats and more, all of which he helped design. 

They’re available now at Wolverine.com, and in store at Boot Barn and Work World. T-shirts and hats will run you about $30, while the boots are all in the $160 range.

Jordan kicks off his Ain’t Enough Road Tour Thursday in Greater Palm Springs, California.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

