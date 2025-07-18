When the fans speak, Cody Johnson’s ready to ‘Fall’ in line

Disney/Larry McCormack

The reaction to Cody Johnson‘s latest hit, “The Fall,” reminds him of something that happened earlier in his career.

“We’re back to ”Til You Can’t’ with this,” he tells ABC Audio. “‘Til You Can’t’ was not really my choice until we saw the reaction [to] it, and it’s now five-times Platinum.”

Thanks to that, it was easier to convince Cody that the follow-up to “I’m Gonna Love You” with Carrie Underwood was obvious.

“‘The Fall’ I love, but I had other things in mind that I really wanted to kinda push,” he reveals. “But when you travel all the way across the world — Scotland, Ireland, England, Australia, New Zealand, all over America — and as soon as I start that song, you see all the cellphones come out. You see people crying, they’re singing every word. It’s like, you can’t ignore that this song needed to be on radio.”

On Friday Cody will perform at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center for the second night in a row, before playing the California Mid State Fair Saturday in Paso Robles.