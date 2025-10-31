Where there’s ‘Smoke,’ there’s Alabama natives Riley Green & Jamey Johnson

Jamey Johnson & Riley Green’s “Smoke” (Big Gassed Records/Warner Music Nashville)

Riley Green and Jamey Johnson are teaming up to blow a little “Smoke.”

While the new song was Riley’s idea, it was Jamey who headed to the studio to record it.

“I called and said, ‘Hey, where are you? I just recorded it,’” Jamey recalls. “If he was thinking about recording it and putting it on his record, I guess I ruined that!”

“My apologies to Riley Green,” he jokes.

With Riley stepping up to sing a verse, it’s safe to assume he wasn’t too upset.

“Writing this song with Jamey was a lot of fun,” Riley says. “After spending time on the road together earlier this year, it just felt natural to get in the studio and make some country music together.”

The two Alabama natives seem to have a built-in camaraderie, having both attended Jacksonville State University.

“There’s a natural connection with us there,” Jamey says. “I was immediately impressed with his writing and singing.”

The two will have quite a few chances to sing “Smoke” on the road, as Jamey joins Riley for nine dates on his Damn Country Music Tour, spanning from Nov. 6 to Nov. 22.