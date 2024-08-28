AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

White Lotus star Aubrey Plaza never watched the show because she forgot her Max password

todayAugust 28, 2024

Background
share close
AD
HBO/Fabio Lovino

HBO’s Emmy-winning series White Lotus is must-watch material for fans — but season 2 co-star Aubrey Plaza‘s never seen it. 

While some stars don’t like watching themselves onscreen, that’s not the issue, she tells The WSJ. Magazine. “To be honest, I had trouble opening my HBO Max account when I was trying to watch it originally.”

She continues, “I couldn’t figure out the password and I usually just give up when I can’t figure out the passwords. I just can’t handle things like that.”

She says she’s “going to” watch it at some point — presumably when her password pickle gets straightened out. “I’d love a DVD, but they don’t send DVD sets anymore. I ask them every time.”

Parks & Rec veteran Plaza will next be seen in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along, which debuts on Sept. 18. Let’s just hope she knows her Disney+ password.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%