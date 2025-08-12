AD
Whitney Houston auction raises over $200K for late singer’s Legacy Foundation

todayAugust 12, 2025

Auction included Whitney Houston’s 1993/1994 tour outfit (Chris Grieve/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

Items owned by the late Whitney Houston brought in more than $200,000 at a Monday charity auction.

The auction included clothing and jewelry worn by the late singer, as well as Platinum sales plaques and other personal items. Among the highlights were the blue jersey Whitney wore at the 1994 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony and a black Marc Bouwer cat suit with crystal embellishments, both of which sold for $22,400.

The yellow dress Whitney wore on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars went for $12,800, while a plaque recognizing sales of 19 million copies of The Bodyguard soundtrack went for $16,000. An outfit she wore during her 1993/1994 The Bodyguard world tour, also by Marc Bouwer, sold for more than $10,000.

Other items included a pair of Dolce & Gabbana pumps, several fur coats, Whitney’s home slot machine, costume jewelry and a two-piece velour outfit Whitney wore during her 1991 HBO concert special Welcome Home Heroes.

The sale, organized by Julien’s Auctions, was held to benefit The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, and specifically the foundation’s scholarships for students studying the arts at historically Black colleges and universities.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

