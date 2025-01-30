Who’s a ‘Creep’? Katy Perry says Radiohead invited her backstage when she was 13

Disney/Eric McCandless

Katy Perry‘s about to embark on her Lifetimes tour, but while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, she talked about the tours she attended as a kid — and shared a story about one of them.

Katy revealed that her first concert was technically by swing revivalists Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, but she considers her “real” first concert to be Radiohead. She told Kimmel, “The one that made the most impression was going to see Radiohead with my best friend at the time. I was 13, I looked 18, and they invited me backstage and my dad was like, ‘Hell no.'”

When a surprised Kimmel asked, “Who invited you backstage?” Katy just tossed her hair and gave a coy look. “The rock! The rock ‘n’ roll invited me,” she laughed.

“So your dad was at the concert?” Kimmel asked. “No, he was just giving us a ride,” Katy explained. “I called him after the show and I said, ‘They want us to come backstage.’ He said, ‘I’ll be right there!’ No way, José!”

She laughed, “It was good, and then I went back to eighth grade or something after that.”

Asked if she ever told Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke that story, she said, “No, I think when I’ve seen him, I’ve just frozen because he’s just incredible.”

But as you may recall, Katy did reference Radiohead in the lyrics of her hit “The One That Got Away.”

There likely won’t be any backstage shenanigans on Katy’s tour, though. She’s bringing her 4-year-old daughter, Daisy, with her, and she told Jimmy, “I’m gonna start these shows at 8:30, ’cause I now understand that bedtime takes over an hour and a half. I am gonna be considering all mothers around the world now!”