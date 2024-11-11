Why breakfast is Sam Hunt’s ‘favorite time of day’

You know Sam Hunt, the country music superstar. But do you know Sam Hunt, the husband and father of two?

In a recent interview, Sam — who’s currently off the road until May 2025 — talked about life at home and how being a dad has been both surreal and amazing.

“I still just sit there and look at them sometimes in the morning at breakfast, like, ‘How did this happen? This feels like overnight,'” Sam shares. “We’ve got two now, there are four of us sitting in here or four of us in the car when we’re driving down the road.

“Two years ago, there was just Hannah and I. But it’s going great,” Hunt says.

“I think breakfast is my favorite time of day,” he adds. “We get up, sit around the table and Lucy is really coming into her own. We’re spending a lot more time together because [my wife] Hannah‘s got her hands full with the new baby. We’re having a blast. It’s great they’re coming along [on tour]. I don’t think I’ve messed anything up too badly yet.”

Taking his family on the road this summer was something Sam enjoyed because of the “little adventures” he had with them, especially his 2-year-old daughter.

“I’m starting to build an actual relationship with Lucy. So, you know, it just deepens that bond and makes the experience even richer,” says Sam. “I’m looking forward to doing that with Lowry when he’s out of his eating and sleeping phase and starting to come into his own. But I’m loving every bit of it.”

“Country House” is Sam’s new single and it’s currently making its way up the country charts. You can find the track on his Locked Up EP, out now.