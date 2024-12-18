Why Cody Johnson’s a big fan of Christmas music

With a Christmas album of his own, it’s no secret that Cody Johnson loves holiday music.

“We all know that Christmas is about the birth of Jesus. But like, who doesn’t love singing ‘Frosty The Snowman’? Sitting around drinking hot chocolate, it’s like, I’ve always felt like it takes me back to being a kid,” Cody shares in a press interview.

“And now, being a dad watching my kids? I’m like, ‘Dude, Christmas music is its own thing,'” he says.

Cody explains, “A lot of people say, ‘Oh, it’s mundane and they play it too much,’ and, ‘It starts in October and doesn’t stop till January.’ But it’s like its own genre.”

Johnson’s also a fan of the genre-agnostic factor of Christmas music and how it welcomes many artists to its festive table, or studio.

“It’s really cool and everybody gets to do it. I don’t care whether you’re a rap artist, rock artist, country, jazz,” says Cody. “Everybody does Christmas music, which I think is pretty special.”