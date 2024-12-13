Why Dierks Bentley feels like Clark Griswold on Christmas

ABC

Dierks Bentley‘s childhood days may be long behind him, but if there’s one day the father of three feels like a kid again, it’s Christmas.

“You know, Christmas didn’t lose any of its real meaning, as far as its religious meaning with Jesus’ birthday. But as far as the whole tree and all of the Christmas spirit stuff, the secular stuff, it just kind of goes away to be honest,” Dierks shares with the press, before detailing a little plot twist.

“But then you have a family, and all of a sudden, it’s like I’m all [National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation‘s] Clark Griswold out there decorating the tree, putting lights up around the house,” he says.

“It’s all those things that you did as a kid and appreciated as a kid, you get a chance to do over again when you have kids because you kind of become one again,” Dierks adds.

Dierks and his wife, Cassidy, are parents to daughters Evalyn Day, 16, and Jordan Catherine, 13, and son Knox, 11.