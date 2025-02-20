AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Why Elton John will be rushing around like crazy on Oscar night

todayFebruary 20, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

On March 2, Elton John will host his 33rd annual Oscar Viewing Party benefit at West Hollywood Park, but he also needs to be several miles away at the Dolby Theatre for the Oscar ceremony. However, he’s prepared for all the rushing around.

Elton is nominated for best original song at this year’s Oscars for “Never Too Late.” Of course, he has to be in the theater in case he wins, but he also has to show up to his own party. Luckily, he has some experience with this — he had to do the same thing in 2020, when he was nominated for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from his biopic Rocketman.

Speaking to Variety, Elton’s husband and manager, David Furnish, says, “We will run the same drill that we did [then] … as soon as the award is presented, we will jump in the car and we will go straight on to our party because it’s very important for us to be there and to be in the room.” 

Furnish says he’s hoping for a repeat of 2020: Elton won that year and showed up at the party with an Oscar in hand. 

The musical entertainment at the party will be provided by Grammy best new artist winner Chappell Roan, and Furnish says she and Elton are “still talking about” whether or not they’ll be able to perform together that night.

“He was about as early as an early adopter can be to her talent,” Furnish tells Variety about Elton’s relationship with Chappell. “Subsequently, she’s become a dear friend … he keeps an eye on her and loves what she has achieved musically.”

The annual viewing party, which benefits the Elton John AIDS Foundation, has raised nearly $115 million since it first began.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%