Why Kane Brown had to hold back on releasing his Jelly Roll collab

A second collab with Marshmello pushed back the release of his Jelly Roll collab, but that’s not stopping Kane Brown from unleashing it to the world soon.

While an exact release date has yet to be announced, Kane spoke with the press recently about the emotional duet and the behind-the-scenes decisions he had to make.

“We actually had my next single before the Mello one [‘Miles on It’] came out,” he recalls. “We made a transition that I think is going to speak to a lot of people. We always write it out of the country, which is crazy. We wrote it in Europe. It’s called ‘Haunted’ [and it’s] just a deep song about [how] you can have all the money in the world and you [still] can’t escape depression. And we actually have Jelly Roll as a feature on it.”

Even Jelly’s a fan of “Haunted,” so much so that he wanted to release it as his own single when Kane changed plans.

“I’ll tell you how excited Jelly is. Jelly thought because I missed out on the song, because it was supposed to be my next single, he was like, ‘He’ll give it to me and I’m going to release it.’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m not throwing it away,'” Kane shares.

“I’m really excited about what that one’s going to do,” he says.

You can hear a snippet of “Haunted” now on Kane’s TikTok.