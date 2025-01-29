Why Kane Brown had to name his new album ‘The High Road’

You rarely hear an artist name their album after a song not on the project. But that was what happened for Kane Brown when it came to The High Road.

“Honestly, we were trying to find a title and we just couldn’t do it. And there was a song that we really loved that didn’t make the album, and it’s called ‘The High Road,'” Kane tells ABC Audio. “We’re gonna use it another time, but it just sounded perfect for this album.”

“Just, you know, ‘Keep your head up,'” he says. “We were traveling so much and [it was] just a positive outlook for a title.”

So how’s Kane weaving all the new music into the set list of his upcoming In The Air Tour while still playing his hits?

“We can make the show a little longer,” Kane shares. “And honestly, we haven’t got to that point yet. This is the first album that I really like every song really, so I’m going to put a lot more songs off this album into the set list.”