Buck Country Music News

Why Koe Wetzel has big plans for the last day of February

todayFebruary 25, 2025

Columbia Records

If you’re a fan of Koe Wetzel — and especially his song “February 28, 2016” — you probably know this Friday is the unofficial Koe Wetzel Day. 

To celebrate, the breakout star from Texas is throwing a block party at his Riot Room bar and releasing a new album recorded on the road in 2024. 

Here’s the complete track listing for Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour, which includes his chart-topping hit “High Road,” plus a dozen other performances: 

“Twister” — Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX 
“9 Lives (Black Cat)” — Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX  
“April Showers” — Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX  
“Sundy or Mundy” — Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC  
“Austin” — Live from Moody Center, Austin, TX  
“Good Times” — Live from Moody Center, Austin, TX 
“Love” — Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC 
“Sweet Dreams” — Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC  
“Casamigos” — Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC
“February 28, 2016” — Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX
“Drunk Driving” — Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC  
“Damn Near Normal” — Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX  
“High Road” — Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

