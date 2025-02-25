Why Koe Wetzel has big plans for the last day of February

Columbia Records

If you’re a fan of Koe Wetzel — and especially his song “February 28, 2016” — you probably know this Friday is the unofficial Koe Wetzel Day.

To celebrate, the breakout star from Texas is throwing a block party at his Riot Room bar and releasing a new album recorded on the road in 2024.

Here’s the complete track listing for Live from the Damn Near Normal Tour, which includes his chart-topping hit “High Road,” plus a dozen other performances:

“Twister” — Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

“9 Lives (Black Cat)” — Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

“April Showers” — Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

“Sundy or Mundy” — Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

“Austin” — Live from Moody Center, Austin, TX

“Good Times” — Live from Moody Center, Austin, TX

“Love” — Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

“Sweet Dreams” — Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

“Casamigos” — Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

“February 28, 2016” — Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

“Drunk Driving” — Live from Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

“Damn Near Normal” — Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

“High Road” — Live from Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX