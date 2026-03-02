AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Why LOCASH’s ‘Wrong Hearts’ walks Rascal Flatts’ ‘Broken Road’

todayMarch 2, 2026

Background
share close
AD
LOCASH (Disney/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)

LOCASH’s latest top-30 hit, “Wrong Hearts,” is a tip of the hat to classics by Garth Brooks and Rascal Flatts, according to Preston Brust and Chris Lucas, who helped co-write the tune. 

“This song is basically a journey to find the right one. I mean, you’re gonna go through lots of stuff,” Chris says, as Preston interjects: “Broken hearts!”

“Some ex-girlfriends and like, ‘Ah, man, it’s horrible,'” Chris continues.

“You’re gonna find some ex-girlfriends!” Preston picks up, as Chris echoes his sentiment: “You’re gonna find some ex-girlfriends! Yep, glad that didn’t work out, you know.”

“But it’s almost like the Garth Brooks song, you know, ‘God’s greatest gift[s] are unanswered prayers,'” Chris continues.

“Bless the broken road. You know, that kind of a sentiment,” Preston agrees.

“[That] led the way to [where] we are today,” Chris finishes.  

“Wrong Hearts” is the follow-up to “Hometown Home,” which topped the chart for two weeks last April. 

It’s from their latest album, Bet the Farm

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%