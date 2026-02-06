AD
Buck Country Music News

Why Luke Combs’ new baby means he’ll have 3 little ones in one room

todayFebruary 6, 2026

Nicole Combs & Luke Combs (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

As Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole Combs, welcome their third child, the country superstar says there’s only one word for their home life: “Chaotic!”

That’s largely because their housing situation isn’t at all what you’ve expect for one of the most successful artists in country music. 

“I’ll have three under 4, which will be [a] very, very interesting dynamic at the house — in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom house,” Luke tells ABC Audio. “We’ve been building a house for a couple years. It’s not quite done yet.”

“We will have three small children in the same room for about eight months,” he continues, “and I’m absolutely terrified of what that looks like. So that should be very interesting. We can do it, but it is going to be trying for sure.” 

Big brother Tex Lawrence Combs arrived in June 2022, while Beau Lee Combs followed in August 2023. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

