Why Michael Bublé isn’t sure he’ll return to ‘The Voice’

Casey Durkin/NBC

﻿It turns out Michael Bublé‘s stint on The Voice may just be his first step toward total media domination.

Michael, who made his debut on the NBC show this season, is also committed to season 27, which will find him coaching alongside John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini and the returning OG Adam Levine. But beyond that, he’s not sure he can do more seasons due to having what he tells the Toronto Sun is “so much stuff on the go.”

“I’ve got a movie I’m doing, a big TV show thing I’m doing,” he says, without giving any details. “I’ve got my Fraser & Thompson whiskey. … There’s lots. My manager would call The Voice my reset, so it’s been a blast.”

While we wait for more information on those projects, we can enjoy Michael’s new holiday single, “Maybe This Christmas,” a duet with Carly Pearce that Michael co-wrote with fellow Canadian musician Jann Arden.

“Jann Arden and I knew it was special. We knew it came from a deep and earnest place,” Michael says. “Jann and I said, ‘As nice as it is to write about Sleigh Bells and Santa and presents,’ this is a really tough time. The world is in a tough place. We’re all sitting on a very thin wire and we wanted to do something special.”

“Listen, you hope to write something that will live forever and go into the pantheon, but at the end of the day as an artist you want to write a song that makes people feel something,” he says. “Jann and I called each other … and said, ‘Wow, we have done something really cool here.’ We hope that it brings hope.”