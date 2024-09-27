AD
Buck Country Music News

Why Odie’s location is especially sentimental for Old Dominion

todaySeptember 27, 2024

Old Dominion‘s gearing up to open their Nashville bar Odie’s soon, and perhaps unbeknownst to many, its location in the Midtown neighborhood is especially sentimental for the band.

“Right across the street there was a bar called the Blue Bar, and we used to play there, I mean, weekly,” OD’s Matthew Ramsey recounts to ABC Audio.

He continues, “Sometimes we would even call [the bar owner] up and when we couldn’t find a place to rehearse, we would just call him and say, ‘Hey, can we come play there tonight? Because we have a big gig coming up and we want to rehearse, but we have no place to rehearse, so we’ll just play there all night for your patrons.’ And he would be like, ‘Yeah, come on.'” 

While the opening date for Odie’s has yet to be announced, you can follow the bar’s Instagram to get the news as soon as it’s revealed.

Old Dominion’s new single, “Coming Home,” is currently approaching the top 40 of the country charts. You can find it on their 31-track Odies But Goodies collection, out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

