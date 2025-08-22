AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Why Rob Thomas couldn’t get Alex Warren to open for him

todayAugust 22, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Rob Thomas (Randall Slavin)

Rob Thomas has been posting on Instagram his reactions to current pop songs. On Friday, he commented on how much he likes Alex Warren‘s 10-week #1 hit “Ordinary,” but admitted he was pretty late to the party.

“You can tell it’s gonna be a hit just by the production,” Rob says in the video while the song plays. “But you also know that he could just grab this on a piano or an acoustic guitar and it would just be f***** awesome, too.”

“Another guy I ‘discovered,'” Rob says. “I heard the song and I wanted him to come on the road with me. And someone had to tell me, ‘No, he’s actually quite big.’ I was like, ‘Fair enough. Maybe I can open for him.'”

Rob captioned the video, “I was convinced I discovered @alexwarren. The ‘Ordinary’ is undeniable.”

If you want to hear Rob’s opinion on Benson Boone‘s “Mystical Magical” or Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers,” he made videos about those, too.

As Rob said, Alex is “quite big” — he’s currently out on his headlining Cheaper Than Therapy tour. Rob is also out on his headlining tour, promoting his upcoming solo album, All Night Days, due Sept. 5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%