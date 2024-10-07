AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Why Sabrina Carpenter’s still eligible for Best New Artist Grammy after releasing six albums

todayOctober 7, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Island

According to Billboard, there are 323 singers who are eligible to be nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys this year — including one who’s already on her sixth album.

That would be Sabrina Carpenter, who’s been releasing music since 2014 and put out her first album in 2015. So how is she a new artist? As Billboard explains, there’s no maximum number of releases that an artist can put out prior to being a Best New Artist nominee. Instead, the Grammys consider when “the artist had attained a breakthrough or prominence.”

Last year’s cutoff date for Grammy nominations was Sept. 15, and at that point the highest Sabrina had ever climbed on the chart was #48, back in 2021 with her song “Skin.” So it’s no wonder that since then the Grammys have decided Sabrina has “attained a breakthrough or prominence.” Having a Platinum album and three top 10 singles will do that for you.

Other artists who are eligible this year, according to Billboard, are Benson Boone and Teddy Swims. Benson‘s been releasing music since 2021 but only released his debut album this year. Teddy‘s been releasing music since 2019, but he put out his debut album last year on the Grammy cutoff date — and 2024 was his big breakout year.

Other buzzy artists who are eligible for Best New Artist despite having been around for a while include Chappell Roan and Shaboozey.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%