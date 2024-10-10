AD
Buck Country Music News

Why Scotty McCreery remains “humbled and honored” to be part of the Opry family

todayOctober 10, 2024

Disney/Eric McCandless

You don’t really forget your Grand Ole Opry induction, especially if you’ve dreamed about it for years. Just ask Scotty McCreery.

“Oh my goodness. There’s so many little snapshots in my head from that night and just being there in the circle and hearing Josh [Turner]’s speech,” Scotty tells ABC Audio. “But for me, I think I was in the circle singing and kind of looked over my shoulder to the right, and I saw my wife and my family and [son] Avery standing right there with Randy Travis and Josh Turner. I was like, ‘What is life?’ Like, this is so, so out of this world.”

“It felt like a dream,” he recalls of his big night in April. “I mean, it was a lifelong dream to be part of that family. So I’m humbled and honored.”

It’s this same humility and gratitude that Scotty’s carrying with him on his Fall of Summer Tour, which he named after his new single.

“We’ve been working hard career-wise for a long time now and it feels like we’re starting to see some of that hard work pay off,” Scotty says. “And personally, you know, I’ve got a beautiful bride and our little boy, Avery, just watching him grow.” 

“We’re still figuring a lot of stuff out. We’re still learning,” Scotty adds. “But it is. We’re in a great spot.” 

“Fall of Summer” is the second single off Scotty’s Rise & Fall and is currently approaching the top 40 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

