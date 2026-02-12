AD
Why Tim McGraw gives Faith Hill vases instead of flowers on Valentine’s Day

todayFebruary 12, 2026

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

If you have a crush on Tim McGraw, it’s probably about to get a little worse.

Even after three decades with Faith Hill, he still works to keep it romantic on occasions like Valentine’s Day. 

“I try to feel like it’s more of an all-year-round thing, but I try to do something,” he says. “Sometimes they’re better than others. It depends on how much time that I have or how lazy I’m being. But I do pretty well most of the time. Sometimes they’re bigger than others, sometimes they’re just very simple.”

Instead of sending flowers, however, Tim’s found an inventive option.

“Faith has a rose garden,” he explains, “so she loves being around a rose garden and cutting roses and stuff. So, I’ve been finding these antique vases to give her for several occasions. So those have been pretty cool.”

The “It’s Your Love” superstars will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on Oct. 6. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

