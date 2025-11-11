AD
Buck Country Music News

Why Vincent Mason’s ‘Wish You Well’ is a one-of-a-kind song for the newcomer

todayNovember 11, 2025

Vincent Mason’s ‘There I Go’ (Interscope/MCA Nashville/Music Soup)

The debut album from Vincent Mason, There I Go, is out now, and it features his first single, “Wish You Well.”

Vincent’s first top-40 country hit holds a special distinction in his catalog. 

“I’ve always loved this song. [It’s] the only song that I’ve ever recorded that I didn’t write,” he reveals. “It was a song that I was a fan of, it was a song I always wished I’d written, and the more I listened to it, the more I felt like I, in a weird way, could’ve written it.”

“I feel like I would’ve maybe sat down and tried to tell the same story,” he continues. “I didn’t feel like I needed to change a melody, I didn’t feel like I needed to change a word. I’ve always just loved this one, and I love singing it every night, and I love to see how it’s continued to grow, especially at the shows.”

In 2026, Vincent will launch his own There I Go headlining tour in January, before joining Morgan Wallen on select dates on his Still the Problem tour later in the year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

