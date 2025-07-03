AD
Buck Country Music News

Why you probably haven’t heard all of Parker McCollum’s new record

todayJuly 3, 2025

MCA Nashville

Parker McCollum‘s self-titled new album has been out for almost a week. But chances are that even if you’ve been streaming it, you’re missing a track or two.

That’s because Parker decided not to include the fan favorite “Big Ole Fancy House” on his fifth studio album, something that led to him being “absolutely eviscerated on the internet,” he says in a post on his socials. 

The Texan has come up with a solution, though, recording “a very special acoustic version” of “Big Ole Fancy House” to appease his fans. The only way to get it, however, is to download the record from Parker’s official site.

It turns out there’s another extra track, as well: The reprise of “Sunny Days” appears only on the vinyl version of the album.  

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

