Entertainment News

‘Wicked,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and more nominated for 2025 GLAAD Media Awards

todayJanuary 22, 2025

Universal Pictures

Wicked and Abbott Elementary are among some of the titles that received nominations at this year’s GLAAD Media Awards.

The annual awards ceremony, which recognizes the notable queer artists and projects that feature fair, accurate and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ+ community, will take place in LA on March 27.

Wicked is nominated in the outstanding film – wide theatrical release category, alongside Cuckoo, Drive-Away Dolls, Love Lies Bleeding, Mean Girls, My Old A**, Problemista and Queer. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary is nominated in the outstanding comedy series category, along with Ghosts, Hacks, Loot, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Shrinking, Somebody Somewhere, Sort of, We Are Lady Parts and What We Do in the Shadows.

As for the nominees in the outstanding drama series category, the shows 9-1-1: Lone Star, Arcane, The Chi, Doctor Who, Found, Heartbreak High, Interview with the Vampire, Star Trek: Discovery, The Umbrella Academy and Wicked City received recognition.

The GLAAD Media Awards also offer an outstanding new series category, which this year features nominees Agatha All Along, Black Doves, Brilliant Minds, Diarra from Detroit, Fantasmas, Hazbin Hotel, How to Die Alone, Kaos, No Good Deed and Palm Royale

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

