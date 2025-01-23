‘Wicked’ brings Ariana Grande her first Oscar nomination

Universal Pictures

It came right from the mouth of her co-star, Bowen Yang: Ariana Grande is an Oscar nominee.

Yang, along with Rachel Sennott, announced the nominations for the 97th Annual Academy Awards on Thursday morning, and Ariana received a nod for best supporting actress, for her role as Galinda in Wicked.

Selena Gomez, who was nominated in that same category for a Golden Globe for Emilia Pérez, was not nominated, though her co-star, Zoë Saldaña, was. Emilia Peréz is the top nominee, with 13 nods.

Wicked is also nominated for Best Picture. The Oscars air March 2 on ABC.