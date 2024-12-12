AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Wicked,’ ‘Conclave’ lead 2025 Critics Choice Awards film nominations

todayDecember 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD

The film nominations for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards are in.

Conclave and Wicked are the top-nominated movies of the year, earning 11 nods each. Following close behind are Dune: Part Two and Emilia Pérez with 10 nods apiece.

Joining the four previously mentioned films in the best picture category this year are A Complete Unknown, Anora, The Brutalist, Nickel Boys, Sing Sing and The Substance.

It was previously announced that Shōgun reigned supreme on the television side with six nominations.

Find out which of your favorite shows, movies and stars will win when comedian Chelsea Handler hosts the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 12.

Here’s a list of the film nominations in the major categories for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards:

Best picture
A Complete Unknown
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked

Best actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Hugh Grant, Heretic

Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance

Best supporting actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best supporting actress
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%