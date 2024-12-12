‘Wicked,’ ‘Conclave’ lead 2025 Critics Choice Awards film nominations

AD

The film nominations for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards are in.

Conclave and Wicked are the top-nominated movies of the year, earning 11 nods each. Following close behind are Dune: Part Two and Emilia Pérez with 10 nods apiece.

Joining the four previously mentioned films in the best picture category this year are A Complete Unknown, Anora, The Brutalist, Nickel Boys, Sing Sing and The Substance.

It was previously announced that Shōgun reigned supreme on the television side with six nominations.

Find out which of your favorite shows, movies and stars will win when comedian Chelsea Handler hosts the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 12.

Here’s a list of the film nominations in the major categories for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards:

Best picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

Best actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Best supporting actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best supporting actress

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez