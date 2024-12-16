AD
‘Wicked: Part Two’ title officially changed to ‘Wicked: For Good’

todayDecember 16, 2024

Universal Pictures

Wicked: Part Two is already defying gravity and expectations.

The film has officially been renamed to Wicked: For Good, Universal Pictures announced on the social platform X on Monday.

“You will be changed. Wicked: For Good, only in theaters November 21, 2025,” the official Wicked Movie account posted.

Wicked: For Good follows the second act of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, and will include fan-favorite songs such as “For Good” and “As Long As You’re Mine.” It opens in theaters on Nov. 21, 2025, as originally planned.

Jon M. Chu directed both Wicked films, which star Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and Michelle Yeoh.

Wicked released in theaters on Nov. 22 and has made over $359 million domestically at the box office. This makes it the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation in the history of the domestic box office. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

