Will Lady Gaga face off with Barbra Streisand at the Grammys?

Lady Gaga ‘Harlequin’ album (Interscope)

While Lady Gaga is expected to receive multiple Grammy nominations in November for her album Mayhem, another one of her albums has been submitted as a contender.

First-round Grammy voting is now taking place and runs through Oct. 15. According to Billboard, Gaga has submitted her 2024 album, Harlequin — featuring alternate takes of songs she recorded for her movie Joker: Folie à Deux — in the category of best traditional pop vocal album. It’s a category she’s won twice before, for the two albums she made with Tony Bennett.

According to Billboard, that means Gaga may end up going up against her friend Elton John, who’s entered his album with Brandi Carlile, Who Believes In Angels?, in the same category. But she may also be competing against Barbra Streisand, whose all-star duets album The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2 has also been submitted.

Billboard predicts that Gaga, Elton and Barbra will all receive nominations, as will an artist who duets with Barbra on her album: Laufey. The Icelandic vocalist won the category two years ago. Her latest album, A Matter of Time, may also get a nod.

As for the fifth slot in the category, Billboard reports that the contenders include Seth McFarlane for his album Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements; Jennifer Hudson‘s holiday release, The Gift of Love; and actor Jeff Goldblum‘s jazz album Still Blooming. Albums by Christina Aguilera, Belinda Carlisle and Stephen Bishop have also been submitted.

We’ll find out Nov. 7 who made the cut when Grammy nominations are announced. The Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 1, 2026.