Willie Nelson shows you ‘The Heart of America’ ahead of ‘The Gray House’

‘The Gray House’ (Prime Video)

On Feb. 26, the eight-part Prime Video series The Gray House arrives, along with a soundtrack that boasts Lainey Wilson, Shania Twain and Willie Nelson.

Executive produced by Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman, among others, it stars Mary-Louise Parker and Ben Vereen in the “extraordinary true story of the unsung women who helped turn the tide of the American Civil War in favor of the Union,” according to a news release.

Willie’s track “Heart of America” is the soundtrack’s lead single.

“I’m not sure what Willie’s process is,” Costner says, “but it’s clear that Willie was ready and willing to go deep when thinking about that terrible moment in American history where our country was divided and at war with itself, a moment in time that I believe we still have not fully recovered from. Willie’s talent, while always on display, found a new depth at least for me.”

You can check out the “Heart of America” music video now.

Lainey contributes “Dead End Red Dirt Road,” while Shania teams with Drake Milligan on “I’ll Be Here with You.” The War and Treaty, Yolanda Adams, Scott Stapp and Larkin Poe also contribute tracks to the soundtrack, which arrives Feb. 26.