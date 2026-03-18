Willie Nelson’s ‘Dream Chaser’ boasts a writing collab with Bob Dylan

Willie Nelson’s ‘Dream Chaser’ (Legacy Recordings)

Willie Nelson will release his 79th solo studio album, Dream Chaser, on May 29.

His 156th record overall continues his musical partnership with writer/producer Buddy Cannon, which has yielded nearly 20 projects in the past 13 years.

The 10-track album includes a rare co-write with the legendary Bob Dylan, who brought Willie the idea for “I Can’t Read Your Mind.”