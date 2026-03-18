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Buck Country Music News

Willie Nelson’s ‘Dream Chaser’ boasts a writing collab with Bob Dylan

todayMarch 18, 2026

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Willie Nelson’s ‘Dream Chaser’ (Legacy Recordings)

Willie Nelson will release his 79th solo studio album, Dream Chaser, on May 29. 

His 156th record overall continues his musical partnership with writer/producer Buddy Cannon, which has yielded nearly 20 projects in the past 13 years. 

The 10-track album includes a rare co-write with the legendary Bob Dylan, who brought Willie the idea for “I Can’t Read Your Mind.” 

The announcement comes as Willie prepares to host his annual Luck Reunion on Thursday at his ranch in Texas.

Here’s the complete track listing for Dream Chaser, with the title track available now: 
“Dream Chaser”
“Fly Away”
“We’d Make a Good Movie”
“I Can’t Read Your Mind”
“Whiskey Wants Me To”
“Wonder What I’m Gonna Do”
“After All”
“Love Overdue”
“I Don’t Think I’ve Cried Today”
“Developing My Pictures” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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