Buck Country Music News

With a baby girl coming any day, Cole Swindell’s daddy songs are on the way

todayJuly 29, 2025

Warner Music Nashville

Cole Swindell‘s latest radio single, “We Can Always Move On,” couldn’t be any less autobiographical, since he and his wife, Courtney Swindell, are expecting their first baby any day now. 

Their baby girl is expected to arrive in early August, and Cole promises songs about his daughter won’t be far behind. 

“The baby songs are definitely gonna be in the future, and I’ve already got a file on my phone with some titles and stuff,” he reveals. “I can’t wait. I’m already thinking, like, ‘Who has a baby girl?’ or ‘Who’s going to wanna write this with me?'”

“That’s important, too,” he adds. “I’ve learned over the years, any ideas you think are great, you know, you save them for the right people. And there’s some great writers I’m friends with.”  

Hopefully Cole will be able to get in some quality time with his new daughter before he launches his Happy Hour Sad Tour Sept. 4.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

