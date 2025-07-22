With his fancy footwork fueling Russellmania, Russell Dickerson’s dealing with the pressure

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Russell Dickerson‘s not too proud to admit that calling his tour Russellmania was a risk.

“I look back and I’m like, ‘This could have gone really bad.’ But it turned out really good. You know, it’s like, it is silly, obviously. It’s just, we’re having fun. We’re being ridiculous,” he tells ABC Audio. “But like, if it wasn’t working, you know, it’d be embarrassing. ‘Cause like, ‘Dude, you named your tour Russellmania? You’re an idiot. Like, what are you doing?'”

Happily, it’s sold so well that Russell’s added a third round of dates to his itinerary.

“Almost every show in round one was sold out,” he points out. “Round two is like some of the biggest venues by like double that we’ve ever played — sold out — and ‘Happen to Me‘ is just like popping off.”

“Happen to Me” has risen into the top 10, fueled by Russell’s viral dancing videos.

“It’s now a heavy burden that I carry,” he quips. “I have a responsibility to dance at a higher level.”