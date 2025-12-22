AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

With his work done, Riley Green’s ready to deer hunt

todayDecember 22, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Riley Green (Disney/Larry McCormack)

If you’re looking for Riley Green these days, he’s probably deer hunting. 

He closed his tour Dec. 13 in Las Vegas, playing two shows at Resorts World to coincide with the National Finals Rodeo. 

“Really enjoyed seeing y’all and wrapping the tour at @lasvegasnfr,” he shared on his socials, closing with “Happy holidays y’all… I’ve got deer to chase.”

Now he’s looking ahead to his Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026, which starts in April. 

“Thank y’all for a great year!” he said in his email newsletter. “We got to play some damn country music for y’all, and we’re hitting even more cities next year.”

The email blast includes a plug for his Duck Club Bourbon, which he co-founded and launched in 2025.  

Riley also closed the year at the top of the charts with “Don’t Mind If I Do” with Ella Langley. His follow-up radio single is “Change My Mind” from his Don’t Mind If I Do album. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%