Entertainment News

‘With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration’ gets Netflix release date

todayNovember 10, 2025

A poster for ‘With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.’ (Netflix)

We now know when With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration will arrive to Netflix.

The upcoming installment of Meghan Markle‘s series arrives to the streaming service on Dec. 3. It will run just under an hour.

The episode finds the Duchess of Sussex letting audiences in to her Montecito, California, home as she shares her tips and tricks for how to make the holiday season even more special.

She will share how her friends and family deck the halls together, go over the details for how to create a holiday feast, give crafting ideas meant to inspire homemade gifts and many more how-tos that audiences can follow along with at home.

“It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy,” according to a press release from Netflix.

If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit before the new episode drops, the Duchess’ brand, As ever, has also shared a recent drop of seasonal gifts, such as hand-poured candles and hot toddy mulling spice kits.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

