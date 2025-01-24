With new album ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2),’ Teddy Swims says he’s ‘closing a chapter’

Warner Records

Teddy Swims‘ album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) documented his experiences in a toxic relationship, with songs like “Lose Control” and “The Door.” But Teddy tells ABC Audio that his new album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), is much more upbeat because of where he is in his personal life right now.

“I’m really looking forward to it. You know, I’m a little further on my healing journey,” he says. “And I’m in love again. So there are of course, there’s some heartbreak songs in there, but I think there’s a lot of songs for lovers on there, too, and it’s just got a good mix … it’s not just heartbreak this time around.”

Teddy is more than in love: He and his girlfriend, Raiche Wright, are expecting their first child together.

“It’s really good. I feel like we’re closing a chapter on a moment in my life that deserves to be closed,” Teddy says of where he is with his new music. “I feel like it’s closure, y’know?”

Next up for Teddy: He’s in the running for best new artist at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 2 and he’ll kick off a new tour February 11 in Germany. The North American leg of the tour starts May 9 in Hollywood, Florida.