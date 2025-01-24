AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

With new album ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2),’ Teddy Swims says he’s ‘closing a chapter’

todayJanuary 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Warner Records

Teddy Swims‘ album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) documented his experiences in a toxic relationship, with songs like “Lose Control” and “The Door.” But Teddy tells ABC Audio that his new album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), is much more upbeat because of where he is in his personal life right now.

“I’m really looking forward to it. You know, I’m a little further on my healing journey,” he says. “And I’m in love again. So there are of course, there’s some heartbreak songs in there, but I think there’s a lot of songs for lovers on there, too, and it’s just got a good mix … it’s not just heartbreak this time around.”

Teddy is more than in love: He and his girlfriend, Raiche Wright, are expecting their first child together

“It’s really good. I feel like we’re closing a chapter on a moment in my life that deserves to be closed,” Teddy says of where he is with his new music. “I feel like it’s closure, y’know?”

Next up for Teddy: He’s in the running for best new artist at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 2 and he’ll kick off a new tour February 11 in Germany.  The North American leg of the tour starts May 9 in Hollywood, Florida.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%