With ‘Ordinary,’ Alex Warren ties chart record that’s stood for more than 30 years

Alex Warren’s album ‘You’ll Be Alright, Kid’ (Atlantic Records)

Alex Warren‘s “Ordinary” continues its extraordinary success on the Billboard charts.

After spending 10 weeks at #1 on the Hot 100 and topping the publication’s Songs of the Summer chart, the romantic song has now notched a 14th week at #1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart, which measures radio play on over 150 pop stations nationwide.

That means “Ordinary” has now equaled the song that’s held the record for the longest run on top of that chart for the past 31 years: “The Sign” by Ace of Base. That song was also #1 for 14 weeks back in 1994.

Since then, the only song that’s come close has been “Stay” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, which spent 13 weeks on top in 2021.

In other Alex Warren news, he’s announced an arena tour of the U.K. and Europe, dubbed the Little Orphan Alex tour, for 2026. There’s no word yet on North American dates for 2026, but the latest leg of his current Cheaper Than Therapy tour kicks off Tuesday in Indianapolis.