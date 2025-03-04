AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

‘Wizard of Oz’-related tunes soar after Oscars musical numbers

todayMarch 4, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Usually it’s the Grammy Awards that send viewers to their favorite streaming service to hear the songs that won, the songs that were performed or both. But this year the musical performances on Sunday night’s Oscars inspired viewers to take a trip down the musical yellow brick road on Spotify.

Wicked stars and Oscar nominees Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opened the telecast with performances of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” from the movie The Wizard of Oz; “Home,” from The Wiz, a movie musical based on The Wizard of Oz that starred Diana Ross as Dorothy; and their own film’s big number, “Defying Gravity.”

And later in the show, Queen Latifah performed yet another song from The Wiz: “Ease on Down the Road,” performed in the movie by Diana and Michael Jackson.

As a result of all that Oz-related music, Diana’s version of “Home” saw an increase of 1,330% on Spotify. Streams of Ari and Cynthia’s version of “Defying Gravity” were up 95%, Judy Garland‘s original recording of “Over the Rainbow” got an 85% bump and streams of “Ease on Down the Road” increased by 545%.

Also in the Oscars telecast, LISA, RAYE and Doja Cat‘s musical tribute to James Bond made an impact: “Diamonds Are Forever,” the theme to the 1971 Bond film of the same name, was sung by Doja Cat, and that led to a 1,030% increase in streams of the original by Shirley Bassey.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%