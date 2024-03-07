AD
Rev Rock Report

Wolfgang Van Halen announces Adopt a School campaign with Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation

todayMarch 7, 2024

Disney/Randy Holmes

Wolfgang Van Halen has teamed up with the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation music education charity to announce a new campaign called Adopt a School.

The initiative aims to connect donors with schools across the U.S. in need of musical instruments, supplies and education programs. To launch the program, Wolf and the Van Halen family are donating $1,000 to 100 schools.

Wolf’s father, the late Eddie Van Halen, was a longtime supporter of Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation and left a donation to the organization in his will. The younger Van Halen continued the partnership and donated the proceeds from his debut Mammoth WVH single, “Distance,” to the foundation.

For more info, visit MHOpus.org.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

