Woman allegedly drove minivan impaired through Pennsylvania festival, injuring 3

(HARRISBURG, Pa.) — A woman faces multiple charges after allegedly driving her minivan impaired through a Pennsylvania festival on Monday, critically injuring a 6-year-old boy, officials said.

A woman in a wheelchair and another adult were also struck by the vehicle in the incident, which occurred during the Kipona Festival in Harrisburg, officials said.

The minivan went through one of the barricaded areas and drove “at a high rate of speed” on a closed roadway full of pedestrians, according to the probable cause affidavit in the criminal complaint.

Officers detained the driver, who was the sole occupant of the minivan, who “appeared impaired and was aggressive towards officers,” at the scene, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police said.

The suspect — Elizabeth Ann Bohrer, 37, from York Haven — faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.

The detaining officers reported that Bohrer “appeared to be ‘out of it’ and gave verbal and visual indicators that she was under the influence,” the affidavit stated. She was transported to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

The three victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment, police said.

The child’s injuries include a fractured pelvis, broken jaw, lacerated spleen and two broken ribs, according to the complaint. He is in critical condition, officials said.

The two other victims — a man in the city’s traffic engineering department and the woman who was in a wheelchair during the incident — are in stable condition, officials said.

Bohrer remains held in the Dauphin County Prison on $350,000 bond, online jail records show. It is unclear if she has an attorney at this time.

“Let me be clear: Harrisburg will not tolerate reckless disregard for human life,” Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams said in a statement Tuesday. “Our police and emergency responders acted swiftly and courageously, and the individual responsible is now in custody. Justice will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Kipona Festival is an annual, three-day event held over Labor Day weekend that celebrates the region’s Native American heritage. The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, just as the festival was ending, officials said.

Williams said she plans to work with law enforcement, Public Works and festival organizers “to review this incident thoroughly, to strengthen protective measures, and to ensure that the joy of Harrisburg’s events is never overshadowed by fear.”

A city spokesperson did note that multiple safety measures, including road blocks, signage, blinking lights, water-filled barriers and security personnel, were in place.