AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Woman and 3 grandchildren found safe after getting lost on hike: Sheriff’s office

todayNovember 25, 2025

Background
share close
AD
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released these images of, from left, Tonda Michelin, Melody Bangs, Michael Lawton, Dale Moser. (Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) — A woman and her three grandchildren who went missing while on a hike in South Carolina have been found safe, authorities said Tuesday.

The four family members — Tonda Michelin, 53; Melody Bangs, 14; Michael Lawton, 11; and Dale Moser, 9 — were found by search and rescue teams, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, which said all four “are okay!”

They had been missing since Monday evening, authorities said.

One of the children called 911 shortly before 7 p.m. Monday to report they had been lost for approximately three hours in the area of Caesars Head State Park, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. 

The group’s vehicle was subsequently located at the Raven Cliff Falls trailhead, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities had not received any additional calls because the phone died, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

An “urgent” search and rescue effort was underway in the area of Caesars Head and Raven Cliff Falls, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. The hikers were ultimately found on the Bill Kimbrell trail, it said.

Dozens of personnel from multiple agencies were involved in the search on the ground and air. Helicopters, drones, UTVs and other tools were used, authorities said.

“Search teams are working in rugged terrain and utilizing air, ground, and other resources to locate the hikers as quickly and safely as possible,” the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said earlier Tuesday.

The Raven Falls trailhead was closed amid the search, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%