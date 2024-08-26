AD
National News

Woman charged for allegedly ‘enticing’ tiger after hopping zoo fence: Police

todayAugust 26, 2024

Bridgeton Police Department

(BRIDGETON, N.J.) — A 24-year-old woman has been charged for allegedly hopping a fence at a New Jersey zoo and “enticing” a tiger, according to police.

Zyair Dennis was charged with one count of defiant trespassing and was issued two city ordinances related to climbing fences in the zoo, Bridgeton police said in a statement Monday.

Dennis allegedly entered a restricted area at the Cohanzick Zoo on Aug. 18, according to police.

Witnesses gave authorities video and photos that showed a woman jumping over the fence, approaching the caged tiger enclosure and “reaching into the cage before quickly pulling her hand out when the animal reacted aggressively,” police said.

Police said she was almost injured when she “enticed” the tiger.

The woman was allegedly also seen on video “depicting the same scenario at the bear enclosure,” police said.

Last week, Bridgeton police released information and images from the incident in an effort to identify the suspect. Police said Monday that the footage helped them identify Dennis.

Dennis’ appearance in Bridgeton Municipal Court has not been scheduled, police said.

ABC News’ Julia Reinstein contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

