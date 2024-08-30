AD
National News

Woman found dead in her cubicle four days after last clocking in

todayAugust 30, 2024

FILE – Assembly/Getty Images

(TEMPE, Ariz.) — Police in Tempe, Arizona, are investigating after a Wells Fargo employee was found dead in her cubicle four days after she last scanned into the building.

The Tempe Police Department responded to the office on Aug. 20 after being notified by building security.

Police identified the worker as Denise Prudhomme, 60.

Her cause of death has not yet been determined.

“The preliminary investigation did not show any obvious signs of foul play,” police said.

Prudhomme scanned into the building the morning of Friday, Aug. 16, police said. Her body was found on Aug. 20 in her third-floor cubicle, and she was pronounced dead at 4:55 p.m., according to the authorities.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo said Prudhomme’s cubicle was in an underpopulated part of the building and that colleagues were informed of her death after her family was notified.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague, Denise Prudhomme,” a spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones, and we are in contact to ensure they are well supported during this difficult time.”

The Wells Fargo spokesperson said counselors would be made available to support employees affected by the incident.

“We are committed to the safety and wellness of our workforce,” the spokesperson added.

Written by: ABC News

